This beautiful New Build is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and is in a super location! Highway 6, Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Avenue, medical facilities, restaurants, eateries, shopping, schools, and TAMU are all a short distance away! The floorplan design makes this three bedroom, two bath home feel larger than 1,288 square feet! Interior features are: open concept, ceiling fans with light fixtures in every living area, recessed lighting in living/dining areas, kitchen, and primary bedroom, tray ceiling in primary bedroom, large closets in every bedroom, lots of windows throughout, and LED lighting. The kitchen has pendant lighting over the island, beautiful light granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances with a gas range, and a nice-sized pantry. Exterior features are: front elevation is brick and stone, covered front porch, covered back patio, and a privacy fence with gate access. Call me for a tour today!