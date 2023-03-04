This beautiful New Build is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and is in a super location! Highway 6, Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Avenue, medical facilities, restaurants, eateries, shopping, schools, and TAMU are all a short distance away! The floorplan design makes this three bedroom, two bath home feel larger than 1,288 square feet! Interior features are: open concept, ceiling fans with light fixtures in every living area, recessed lighting in living/dining areas, kitchen, and primary bedroom, tray ceiling in primary bedroom, large closets in every bedroom, lots of windows throughout, and LED lighting. The kitchen has pendant lighting over the island, beautiful light granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances with a gas range, and a nice-sized pantry. Exterior features are: front elevation is brick and stone, covered front porch, covered back patio, and a privacy fence with gate access. Call me for a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $231,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
Three people were arrested Saturday morning after being found allegedly stealing materials, including copper wire, from an abandoned building …
UIL State Tournament
Hearne girls basketball team leans on defense, experience to win regional, advance to state for first time
BUDA — The Hearne girls basketball team’s biggest victory in school history seemingly was slipping away with each missed free throw and turnov…