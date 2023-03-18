This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath New Build is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and is in a super location! Highway 6, Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Avenue, medical facilities, restaurants, eateries, shopping, schools, and TAMU are all a short distance away! The floorplan design makes this home feel larger than 1,288 square feet! Outdoor features are the front has a covered porch and the back has a covered patio and a large, fenced yard. Exterior features are beautiful brick, stone, and siding design on the elevation, nice custom wooden fence, and a brick/stone mailbox. Interior features are ceiling fans with light fixtures in every living area, recessed lighting in living, kitchen, and primary bedroom. and lots of windows throughout, providing natural light making the home light and bright. The kitchen has pendant lighting over the breakfast bar, beautiful light granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances with a gas range, and a nice-sized pantry. The primary bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling. The bathrooms are spacious and have tile surround. This home is a beauty! Call me for a showing today!