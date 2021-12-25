3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

Bright and light this home was built in only 2018 and comes with an effortless floorplan and is located on a cul-de-sac. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the utility room has a large window and is conveniently located upstairs. The late-model washer and dryer convey with the house. There is a handy half bath downstairs and the spacious backyard is ready for your next gathering. The two-car garage has a sealed floor and is ready for your vehicle. Call for a tour today.