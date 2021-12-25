 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

Bright and light this home was built in only 2018 and comes with an effortless floorplan and is located on a cul-de-sac. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the utility room has a large window and is conveniently located upstairs. The late-model washer and dryer convey with the house. There is a handy half bath downstairs and the spacious backyard is ready for your next gathering. The two-car garage has a sealed floor and is ready for your vehicle. Call for a tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert