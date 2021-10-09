3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

Your dream home awaits! This beautiful new construction 3 Bed 2 Bath, open concept home is ready for memories to be made! Sitting on a corner lot, which offers ample space for all your needs. The Kitchen will be complete with custom cabinet work and beautiful granite countertops and shiplap accent walls. The open living room offers plenty of space to entertain or relax next to your electric fireplace. Vinyl wood flooring and gorgeous craftsmanship throughout the home makes this a must see. Call today to schedule a showing and meeting with the builder! **New home will be similar to model. May vary slightly