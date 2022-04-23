3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

Don't miss out on this charmer!! 3/2 home with 36.5 inch doorways and ADA granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This gorgeous home features and open concept with high ceilings and decorative archways. These added touches add to the warmth and inviting nature of this home. The dark finishes and multi tonal shades on the LVP flooring means that the decorating options are endless. Large owners retreat with tray ceiling separate tub and shower, the 2nd bath has a over size ADA slip shower. The backyard offers a large covered porch with pergola and a shed. Call today for your private showing!