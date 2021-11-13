3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,900

Step into this one owner, like new, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This open concept floorplan provides a spacious living and dining area flowing with gray toned vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen boasts black appliances, pantry, and an eating bar. This functional floorplan has spacious bathrooms and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. This home features NO CARPET in the home, 2 car garage with automatic opener, and fully fenced back yard with automated irrigation system! Schedule your showing to see this Bryan beauty before it is scooped off the market.