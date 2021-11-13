 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,900

Step into this one owner, like new, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This open concept floorplan provides a spacious living and dining area flowing with gray toned vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen boasts black appliances, pantry, and an eating bar. This functional floorplan has spacious bathrooms and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. This home features NO CARPET in the home, 2 car garage with automatic opener, and fully fenced back yard with automated irrigation system! Schedule your showing to see this Bryan beauty before it is scooped off the market.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert