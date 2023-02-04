This contemporary home has spacious, open living & dining spaces. Kitchen includes generous granite peninsula. Stainless steel and all electric appliances. Features a SEER 14 Carrier air conditioner. Niche in the living area with great lighting details. Spacious closets and utility/laundry room. Plentiful cabinet space and custom shelving in utility and bathrooms. Covered back porch with beadboard ceiling and spacious dimensions. Fully fenced backyard. Full-sized two car garage with automatic opener. Convenient to downtown Bryan - just minutes to Brazos County Courthouse, Margie's Bar & Grill, Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse, and lots of great shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $227,900
