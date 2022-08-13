This adorable like new and meticulously kept home is ready for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath features a split floor plan, with new tile flooring in the bedrooms, new kitchen backsplash, and a 21'X25' half covered metal storage. This home has so much to offer! Call to schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $227,500
