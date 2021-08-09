3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $227,000

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, August 8, 1 pm - 4 pm. Fall in love with vintage charm and character! Updated from top to bottom with luxurious designer finishes! Move in right away - all the work is done for you! NEW ROOF 2020! Open concept kitchen/living room with new granite/backsplash, painted cabinets, and travertine-look tile. Higher-end kitchen appliances - Samsung gas range and Bosch dishwasher! Large dining room with fireplace. Spacious master with en suite master bath with fabulous updated shower and vanity. Newer HVAC and ductwork with UV light (2018). ALL windows recently replaced throughout. Nice big fenced backyard with large trees! Great central location with easy access to everything. Less than 2 miles to Texas A&M campus!