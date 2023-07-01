Welcome to 1426 Desire Ln in Bryan, TX! This newly built home in 2022 offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and style. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this 1,159 sqft gem is ready to become your cozy sanctuary. The kitchen features 42" upper cabinets, providing ample storage space for all your culinary needs. Step outside onto the beautiful backyard patio and imagine relaxing under the open sky. Enjoy the privacy and security of a fenced-in backyard, perfect for gatherings or your furry friends. With an attached two-car garage, convenience is at your doorstep. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming property your own.