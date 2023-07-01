Welcome to 1426 Desire Ln in Bryan, TX! This newly built home in 2022 offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and style. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this 1,159 sqft gem is ready to become your cozy sanctuary. The kitchen features 42" upper cabinets, providing ample storage space for all your culinary needs. Step outside onto the beautiful backyard patio and imagine relaxing under the open sky. Enjoy the privacy and security of a fenced-in backyard, perfect for gatherings or your furry friends. With an attached two-car garage, convenience is at your doorstep. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming property your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $227,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Lasagna, beef cannelloni and breadsticks are being served once again at Frittella Italian Cafe in Bryan after a year-plus hiatus.
All you need to know about the Southeastern Conference’s 2024 football schedule is that Texas A&M is playing Texas. Yeah, it would be nice…
Content by Texas A&M University–Central Texas. This new Alternative Teacher Certification Program takes the evolving needs of students and…
During Fred Dupriest’s time living in College Station’s historic Southside neighborhood, he has collected numerous photos of vehicles clumped …