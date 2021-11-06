 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $226,000

Come home to comfort and relax in this well designed two-story new build floor plan by Blackrock Builders, located in Heritage Meadow Subdivision on a cul-de-sac lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and one half bath features a spacious living room, open to the kitchen with an eating bar and kitchen dining area combination, providing granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Other features include vinyl plank and carpet flooring, Chrome plumbing fixtures throughout. Spacious primary bedroom is on the first floor with a large walk in closet, two secondary bedrooms are on the second floor with a full bath area. Close to downtown Bryan, restaurants, shopping and only minutes away from Blinn Campus and Texas A&M University. Last home available. (Home is in the proposed stage of construction. Photos are of the same floor plan, but selections may vary. Still may have time to make your own selections)Contact listing agent for details.

