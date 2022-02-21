3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

Located in the "Cloisters", this age restricted (55+) area is a highly desired community where properties don't come up for sale often! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is set up to be able to use the rooms/spaces in flexible ways. Large dining and living areas are open for convenience and the kitchen opens to the dining room. Spacious master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a large window and door to access and enjoy the private back patio space. Additional front bedroom makes a great guest bedroom or study and overlooks the front common area. The side bedroom has been recently used as a library with solid wood cabinetry and shelves lining the walls. Back entry garage. Schulte roof only 2 years old. Convenient and quiet location makes this a home one that you will want to consider so hurry and make an appointment to see it soon!