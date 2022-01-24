 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

Well-cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Park Forest in North Bryan! Split bedroom floor plan provides privacy for the master bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of countertop space to work with, and a window looking out into the backyard. The fully enclosed garage offers a large flexible bonus space. Oversized covered back patio has ample space to entertain or just hang out and enjoy the outdoors. Rain gutters have been newly installed and the roof and HVAC system are both only 4 years old. Located minutes from downtown Bryan with easy access to schools, shopping, dining, and medical facilities.

