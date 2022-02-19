BRAND NEW!! This adorable 1,233 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on approx 1/2 Acre 5-minutes from Downtown Bryan. Home has an island kitchen and an open concept Living/Dining. Master Bedroom is downstairs with 2 Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. If you are looking for a home close to downtown with an extra large back yard, look no further!! Make an appointment to see this home today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the basketball court at Reed Arena after A&M women’s basketbal…