3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

BRAND NEW!! This adorable 1,233 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on approx 1/2 Acre 5-minutes from Downtown Bryan. Home has an island kitchen and an open concept Living/Dining. Master Bedroom is downstairs with 2 Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. If you are looking for a home close to downtown with an extra large back yard, look no further!! Make an appointment to see this home today!!