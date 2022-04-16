 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

BRAND NEW!! Come see this adorable 1190 SF Home with split bedroom floor plan. The kitchen features island overlooking living/dining area so you can easily share conversation with family and guests. The spacious back yard is great for entertaining and cookouts. Access Texas Ave and Earl Rudder Freeway conveniently. Call today for appointment! This one won't last long!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert