3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $222,000

Are you looking to make rental income? This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is currently rented until July 2022. However, the current tenants do have flexibility so if you are looking for a leased investment opportunity this property is for you. If you are looking for a home but have a little time? This property is for you! Also, if you are looking for an aggie parent investment, check this one out! Only located 8 minutes from the Texas A&M Rellis Campus and only 6 minutes from the Texas A&M Health Science center. This property features a spacious living room, galley style kitchen, and very large master bedroom! There is a community lake and playground just a short walk from the house. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a large master suite with master bathroom featuring a separate garden tub. Rent amount is $1550 through July 22, 2022.