3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000

Consider these brand new construction condos by Todd Homes, styled to please, and never lived-in. Academy Condominiums, located only 6 minutes to Downtown Bryan, 15 minutes to Texas A&M University, and 4 minutes to Blinn College. A pool, outdoor kitchen, reserved parking, fitness center, and gated perimeter provide amenities that make this complex attractive. You will love this open concept floor plan featuring granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring the main living areas, and appliances--washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Live richly on a modest budget in the new and desirable Academy Condominiums. Available July 2022 and they won't last long!

