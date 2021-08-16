 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $215,900

MUST SEE!! Home in the Quaint & Quiet neighborhood of Fox Meadows!! This Move-In ready Home features beautiful dark wood flooring throughout the main living areas! The Master Bedroom features its own en-suite bathroom with double vanities and a HUGE! Walk-In Closet! An Open Floor Plan makes this Home perfect for entertaining Family & Friends and includes plenty of kitchen space and a spacious pantry! A centrally located office area features its own built in desk, making it the perfect in-home work space. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will convey with the sale of the home! CALL NOW! to schedule your personal tour of this beautifully maintained Home! (Seller concessions for paint and flooring given with an acceptable offer)

