3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $215,000

An updated home situated in an established neighborhood conveniently located in the heart of Bryan. The kitchen updates include granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. The house has a newer heating and air conditioning system, interior lighting, and has been freshly painted both inside and outside. The spacious backyard is designed for entertaining with landscaping and a gazebo area. View More

