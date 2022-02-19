BRAND NEW HOME!! This coz 1204SF home is neatly situated 2 minutes from Downtown Bryan. Home boasts a nice kitchen overlooking an open concept dining are and living area. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom and bathroom with nice walk-in closet are on the first floor. This home has a twin next door, come fall in love. Call today for an appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the basketball court at Reed Arena after A&M women’s basketbal…