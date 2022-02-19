 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $215,000

BRAND NEW HOME!! This cozy 1204 SF home is neatly situated 2 minutes from Downtown Bryan. Home boasts a nice kitchen overlooking an open concept dining area and living room. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom and bathroom with nice walk-in closet is downstairs. This home has a twin next door, come fall in love! Call today for an appointment.

