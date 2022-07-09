3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $214,900

BEAT THE INCREASE IN INTEREST AND COME SEE THIS BRAND NEW HOME!! Walk through and feel at home in this adorable 1190 SF Home. Some highlights of the home are the open living/dining/kitchen area where you can stay connected with family and guests while preparing great meals or gather around the island for snacks and conversation. The kitchen comes with Stainless steel appliances, nice pantry and granite counters throughout. The laundry room includes a folding table and closes with a pocket door. Enjoy the warmth of the master bedroom with box ceiling. Master bath boasts double vanity sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Have fun making memories in the sizeable back yard that is completely enclosed with wood privacy fence. This location of this home allows for convenient access to Texas Ave and Earl Rudder Freeway. This home is ready for you to move in!! Come see it today!!!