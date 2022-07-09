BEAT THE INCREASE IN INTEREST AND COME SEE THIS BRAND NEW HOME!! Walk through and feel at home in this adorable 1190 SF Home. Some highlights of the home are the open living/dining/kitchen area where you can stay connected with family and guests while preparing great meals or gather around the island for snacks and conversation. The kitchen comes with Stainless steel appliances, nice pantry and granite counters throughout. The laundry room includes a folding table and closes with a pocket door. Enjoy the warmth of the master bedroom with box ceiling. Master bath boasts double vanity sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Have fun making memories in the sizeable back yard that is completely enclosed with wood privacy fence. This location of this home allows for convenient access to Texas Ave and Earl Rudder Freeway. This home is ready for you to move in!! Come see it today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show Monday at the RELLIS par…
Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its College Station location along Texas 6 in Midtown and is now hiring employees before …
From monthly benefits to what workers owe via payroll tax, sizable changes are on the way for America's leading retirement program.
A Houston man was arrested Sunday morning in Bryan after breaking into a house and attempting to kidnap a young child, police said.
Monday is Independence Day, but local and area festivities are getting an early start. Here’s a list of Fourth of July events in Bryan-College…
Don’t worry. It’s totally, um, safe.
Green jerseys fill up The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team thanks to the Franklin Lady Lions, who led the area with a Class 3A sta…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that Brazos County was elevated to a high-risk COVID-19 community level, aft…
Russian news agencies say jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges.
Actor Max Irons had no idea why friends looked shocked when he told them he was considering a role in “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”