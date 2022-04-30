3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $214,000

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, MAY 1, 1 PM - 4 PM! Tremendous opportunity to purchase this gem of a home. Just like new - built in 2018! And the price is right! Cute curb appeal! Great open concept floor plan with a spacious living room/kitchen/dining area. The kitchen has great storage with lots of cabinets, a pass over bar, and so much counter space! Separate pantry. Attractive and easy to maintain laminate flooring throughout the home! A nice wide hallway leads to three comfortably-sized bedrooms. The primary bedroom features a roomy bathroom and large closet! The home has a residential fire sprinkler system. Fully fenced yard. Convenient location with easy access to Highway 6. Secluded neighborhood! You won't find a better property at this price! Hurry to schedule your private tour!