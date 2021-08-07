Come home to comfort and relax in this well designed floor plan by Blackrock Builders, located in Heritage Meadow Subdivision in Bryan. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan features a spacious living room, open to the kitchen with an eating bar and kitchen dining area combination, providing granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other features include carpet and vinyl plank flooring, chrome plumbing fixtures Spacious master with large walk in closet, separate shower and tub in master bath. Check out this new subdivision, few lots still available and various floor plans to choose from. Depending on stage of completion, buyer may be able to make certain selections. Call listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $213,000
