3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $210,000

This like-new Avonley Home is a 3 bed/2 bath home nestled in Northcrest Cottages. The open concept floor plan features a fabulous kitchen boasting a center eat-in island with leathered finish granite, decorative lighting pendants, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features the same leathered finish granite with two sinks, large shower and walk-in closet. The backyard includes a patio and privacy fencing.

