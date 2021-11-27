Looking for a Spring Move IN?? This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath new build home presented by Blackrock Builders, has an open living, dining, kitchen feature that provides enough space for family gatherings. This plan features vinyl plank in entry, kitchen, bath areas and utility, with carpet in the living room, bedrooms and hallways. Kitchen boasts granite counters, and stainless appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures throughout. Home is located in Northcrest Cottages subdivision. Close to downtown Bryan, restaurants, shopping and only minutes away from Blinn, and Texas A&M University. Photos are of previous new builds by Blackrock Builders. More photos to come as new build is being constructed. Estimated Completion is mid April 2022. Contact listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A police standoff that lasted for hours on Saturday ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bryan man.
Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
Prairie View A&M is a small, historically black university with an enrollment just north of 8,000 students and located in a rural town, bu…
CS man in jail on drug charges
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Is College Station now THE favorite in 5A-I? Sizing up A&M Consolidated's chances with Crosby
On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to discuss College Station's impressive win over Frisco Lone Star and A&M C…
Four days before Texas A&M closes the football regular season against Louisiana State on Saturday, a longstanding Aggie tradition took pla…
- Updated
All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
The second-ranked and undefeated College Station football team proved it’s a serious state contender in last week’s win over No. 5 Frisco Lone…