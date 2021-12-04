Looking for a Spring Move IN?? This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath new build home presented by Blackrock Builders, has an open living, dining, kitchen feature that provides enough space for family gatherings. This plan features vinyl plank in entry, kitchen, bath areas and utility, with carpet in the living room, bedrooms and hallways. Kitchen boasts granite counters, and stainless appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures throughout. Home is located in Northcrest Cottages subdivision. Close to downtown Bryan, restaurants, shopping and only minutes away from Blinn, and Texas A&M University. Photos are of previous new builds by Blackrock Builders. More photos to come as new build is being constructed. Estimated Completion is mid April 2022. Contact listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $205,000
