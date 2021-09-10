This extraordinary 101 acre ranch located just past Messina Hof Winery has everything you need and more! A 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, incredible 2nd story porch overlooking the 4 acre fully stocked pond, pole barns, hay storage, pipe fencing, cross fenced ready for your cattle. Separate scrapbook/craft/storage room. The 3,000 sq foot office office space boasts tall, soaring ceilings as you walk in, 4 large offices, break room, large stone fireplace and a full bath. Located behind the office is a 10,000 sq foot shop with 5 bay doors. Stroll through this ranch's many sights and beautifully landscaped areas and find the place you've been looking for! Whether you need a new place for your business or a new place to call home, THIS HAS IT ALL!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,995,000
-
- Updated
