AVAILABLE NOW! This open floor plan opens up to the living and dining areas and the additional bedrooms are just off of the main entryway. The living, dining and kitchen areas are open yet defined. The kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, granite countertops, study nook, and bright window to allow plenty of natural light! The master bedroom is spacious and bright, a beautiful Master bathroom En Suite with double vanities, a separate tub and shower, closeted toilet and walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry/ mudroom. The Laundry and mudroom connect back to the main hallway of the home. The covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Design features include: vaulted living room ceiling, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, carpet in secondary bedrooms, and stainless-steel appliances!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found.
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.
In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was th…
Texas A&M wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith is returning for a fifth season, according to Smith’s father, Maurice Smith.
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.