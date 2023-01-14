3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,600

AVAILABLE NOW! This open floor plan opens up to the living and dining areas and the additional bedrooms are just off of the main entryway. The living, dining and kitchen areas are open yet defined. The kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, granite countertops, study nook, and bright window to allow plenty of natural light! The master bedroom is spacious and bright, a beautiful Master bathroom En Suite with double vanities, a separate tub and shower, closeted toilet and walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry/ mudroom. The Laundry and mudroom connect back to the main hallway of the home. The covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Design features include: vaulted living room ceiling, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, carpet in secondary bedrooms, and stainless-steel appliances!