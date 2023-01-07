 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,500

***Pre-leasing for June 2023 Move-in!*** Come check out this well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after Edgewater Community. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living area that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl, and lots of storage. Don't forget about the extra bonus room located off the living room that has endless possibilities. The large master suite offers a soaker tub, large walk-in shower, walk-in closet, and double vanities. Conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants and more! This well cared for home won't last long so schedule a showing before it is gone. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer as well as lawn care are provided.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert