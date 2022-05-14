 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,400

  • Updated
Come check out this well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after Edgewater Community. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living area that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl, and lots of storage. Don't forget about the extra bonus room located off the living room that has endless possibilities. The large master suite offers a soaker tub, large walk-in shower, walk-in closet, and double vanities. Conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants and more! This well cared for home won't last long so schedule a showing before it is gone. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer as well as lawn care are provided.

