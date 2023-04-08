Do not miss this well-designed floor plan that is very functional and charming. 3 spacious bedroom plus Texas size study/formal dining and two bath home which showcases an open living area, large kitchen with huge granite island, cabinet galore, stainless steel appliances , pantry and eating bar. Dining area opens into the living room with bold windows. Split bedroom plan with large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and high ceilings. Huge backyard with patio is for summer BBQs. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Ready for move in!