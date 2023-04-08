Do not miss this well-designed floor plan that is very functional and charming. 3 spacious bedroom plus Texas size study/formal dining and two bath home which showcases an open living area, large kitchen with huge granite island, cabinet galore, stainless steel appliances , pantry and eating bar. Dining area opens into the living room with bold windows. Split bedroom plan with large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and high ceilings. Huge backyard with patio is for summer BBQs. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Ready for move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Draggieland event to go on Thursday
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station on Wednesday, police said.
A graphic novel set in in College Station about a reporter from a fictional newspaper who goes undercover at a furry convention to track down …