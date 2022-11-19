Available for a January 2023 Move-In, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom barely lived in home, located on a cul-de-sac in the new Rudder Point Subdivision, and backs up to the neighborhood park. The open concept layout features designer like finish outs and ample natural light. Your master bedroom is located off the kitchen and features and on suite bathroom offering a large walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. This Ranger Built home offers SMART features including thermostat, Ring door bell, and locks. The garage has an epoxy coat that is built to last. Lawn care will be provided. Refrigerator, will be provided, but will not be the one pictured. They will be switched out with more standard options.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,350
-
- Updated
