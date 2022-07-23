3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250

BEAUTIFUL RANGER HOME WITH UPGRADED FEATURES IS READY TO BE YOURS! Enjoy a covered front porch and an oversized backyard. The kitchen features designer finishes including soft-close cabinetry and granite counters. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits a master bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, spacious closets, and plenty of natural light.