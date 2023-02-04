AVAILABLE MAY FOR SHORT TERM SUBLEASE! Light, bright and crisp is the style throughout this three bedroom, two bathroom home in Rudder Pointe situated in a cul-de-sac. Expansive and open concept living, dining and kitchen will have all feeling connected and clued in during daily living or entertaining. Split floor plan, with primary suite situated in the back of the home has a detailed master bathroom with non builder grade custom shower and tub tile surround. Key features of this home include vinyl plank flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and an extended back patio.