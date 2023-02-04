AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Rudder Pointe. The large great room is cozy and filled with possibility with its well-designed layout. Feel relaxed sitting at your kitchen bar and enjoy the standard 42-inch soft close cabinets and designer backsplash. Walk into luxury with an expansive main bed and ensuite featuring two walk-in closets and a large walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms off the main hallway share a hall bath and feature large closets and split floor plan from the main bedroom. Relax at the end of your day while sitting on your back patio off of the great room. No matter the time of the year, feel comfortable anywhere in your home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring doorbell, and SMART locks and lights.