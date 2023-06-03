JULY 1, 2023 MOVE IN! A luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rudder Pointe. This home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad, deadbolt entry and smart lighting. Large windows allow natural light throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house, two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits the main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died from a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant off F.M. 979 between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, acc…
Sam Bennett is hitting the big time in a big way.
The Texas A&M baseball team, gathered in the Letterman's Club in Kyle Field, celebrated when the Aggies' name was called as a part of the …
A spoofed phone call is believed to be the reason why Texas A&M officials issued two Code Maroon alerts for bomb threats at White Creek Ap…
Content by Texas A&M University-Central Texas. A national shortage of qualified teachers has inspired Texas A&M to innovate creative s…