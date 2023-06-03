JULY 1, 2023 MOVE IN! A luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rudder Pointe. This home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad, deadbolt entry and smart lighting. Large windows allow natural light throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house, two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits the main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet.