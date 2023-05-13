JULY MOVE IN! Walk into luxury as this elegant foyer draws you into the large great room. Feel like part of the party in the kitchen with its designer finishes overlooking the family room and dining room. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits a master bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. To top it off this SMART home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad deadbolt entry, and smart lighting. Lawn care included in rent. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the…
If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20…
If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.