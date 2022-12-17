AVAILABLE IN DECEMBER! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Rudder Pointe. The large great room is cozy and filled with possibility with its well-designed layout. Feel relaxed sitting at your kitchen bar and enjoy the standard 42-inch soft close cabinets and designer backsplash. Walk into luxury with an expansive main bed and ensuite featuring two walk-in closets and a large walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms off the main hallway share a hall bath and feature large closets and split floor plan from the main bedroom. Relax at the end of your day while sitting on your back patio off of the great room. No matter the time of the year, feel comfortable anywhere in your home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring doorbell, and SMART locks and lights.** Inside photos are of a similar home and floor plan**
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his …
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game.
After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantr…
For Shane and Jaydon Bellows, this season of College Station Cougar football has been special for a lot of reasons.
SAN ANTONIO — The legend of College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown continues to grow.
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition.
ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin.
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and Cougar players discuss their win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training…
The Aledo Bearcats are hoping to party like its 1998 on Saturday.