MAY MOVE IN! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a main level bonus room! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light. Secluded at the back of the home is the large master bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom, guest bedrooms, and space for a desk! Situated at the front of the home is the main level bonus room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Lawn care included in rent. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday…
Dear Prince Harry:
The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and…
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and players Zach Dang and Jaxon Edwards discuss the Cougars' loss to Aledo in 5A-I title game.
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor might want to ask the Aggie Dance Team on Sunday if any of its members played high school b…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”
On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflect…