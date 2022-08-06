 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,200

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,200

AVAILABLE FOR A AUGUST MOVE-IN. This home is conveniently located just minutes from Lake Bryan, just north of Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus and Historic Downtown Bryan. This is the perfect choice for those seeking an easy commute to work and local amenities. This 2020 model three-bedroom two-bath home offers a spacious living room, kitchen that opens to the dining area, vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, a covered patio, and more! Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, a pantry, and stainless appliances: large oversized tile shower, linen closet, and huge walk-in closets. Smart home features include a video doorbell, a programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert