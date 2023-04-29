JUNE MOVE IN!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a corner lot in Edgewater subdivision. Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and opens to the large family room, with stainless steel appliances and large windows in the breakfast area. The Primary Bedroom includes double vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. The two additional bedrooms and secondary bath are located in the entrance of the home. Pets on case by case basis.