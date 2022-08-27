3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,150

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Be the first one to ever live in this 3 bed/2 bath house located in Edgewater subdivision. A mix of open and split floorplan. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and pantry. Master suite with walk-in closet; and bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and bathtub. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, carpet only in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Great location. Short distance to TAMU Rellis Campus, restaurants, gym, Wal-mart, and Bryan Mary Branch elementary school. Schedule your showing now! *The home is still under construction. Estimated completion time on 9/15.