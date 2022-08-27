 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,150

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,150

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Be the first one to ever live in this 3 bed/2 bath house located in Edgewater subdivision. A mix of open and split floorplan. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and pantry. Master suite with walk-in closet; and bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and bathtub. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, carpet only in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Great location. Short distance to TAMU Rellis Campus, restaurants, gym, Wal-mart, and Bryan Mary Branch elementary school. Schedule your showing now! *The home is still under construction. Estimated completion time on 9/15.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert