AVAILABLE IN OCTOBER! This charming Edgewater home was built in 2020 and is perfectly located within minutes of TAMU, the Health Science Center, & RELLIS campus. This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is filled with natural light and features an open concept floor plan, updated finishes, stainless steel appliances & vinyl plank flooring throughout the main areas. The large open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, eating bar, pantry, & beautiful hardware that is perfect for entertaining. The split floor plan easily allows relaxation and privacy in the primary bedroom, with a beautiful and serene en suite bathroom equipped with granite countertops, a large tile shower, a separate soaking tub, and a spacious walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,150
