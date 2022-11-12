AVAILABLE IN NOVEMBER This charming Edgewater home includes energy efficient solar panels that help lower energy costs and is perfectly located within minutes of TAMU, the Health Science Center, & RELLIS campus. This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is filled with natural light and features an open concept floor plan, updated finishes, stainless steel appliances & vinyl plank flooring throughout the main areas. The large open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, eating bar, pantry, & beautiful hardware that is perfect for entertaining. The split floor plan easily allows relaxation and privacy in the primary bedroom, with a beautiful and serene en suite bathroom equipped with granite countertops, a large tile shower, a separate soaking tub, and a spacious walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,150
