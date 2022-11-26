 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,100

Brand new home!!! Never lived in!! Close to Texas A&M, Health Science Center, Rellis Campus etc! The Grayson floorplan is a charming 1-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage! You'll love entertaining in this home! The gourmet kitchen is sure to please with an island overlooking the dining and family rooms, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Retreat to the Owner's Suite featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower, spacious walk-in closet, and tray ceiling for some dramatic flair! The home has back yard privacy with no backyard neighbors!!! Come see us!

