This home is located on a quiet cul de sac. Just minutes from both Blinn and TAMU RELLIS Campus located in Autumn Ridge community. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home packed full of nice features to include a barrel ceiling entry welcomes you to an 8 foot door with tall archways. This is a split floor plan where the ceilings go from 9 to 11 feet ceilings throughout, crown molding, and ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting throughout, quartz counter-tops, farm sink, built in island with plenty of room for additional seating, cabinets with hardware and a over-sized laundry room with plenty of space to fold laundry. The back yard is has a 6ft. wooden fence with a patio and no back neighbors. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerators included. Pest Control Included. Lawn mower included.