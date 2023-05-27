This home is located on a quiet cul de sac. Just minutes from both Blinn and TAMU RELLIS Campus located in Autumn Ridge community. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home packed full of nice features to include a barrel ceiling entry welcomes you to an 8 foot door with tall archways. This is a split floor plan where the ceilings go from 9 to 11 feet ceilings throughout, crown molding, and ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting throughout, quartz counter-tops, farm sink, built in island with plenty of room for additional seating, cabinets with hardware and a over-sized laundry room with plenty of space to fold laundry. The back yard is has a 6ft. wooden fence with a patio and no back neighbors. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerators included. Pest Control Included. Lawn mower included.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,100
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday night for possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, according to the Department of Public Safet…
In the market for a $45 million ranch in Grimes County? Developers may be as B-CS, Houston merge closer
A Whitehall ranch co-listed for sale at $45 million could one day soon become the newest residential development in southern Grimes County as …
Since 1889, The Eagle has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.
A Bryan man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Wednesday in College Station that left two people injured, according to College Sta…
StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, unveiled an ambitious and varied 2023-24 season Friday night. It will be perhaps the most po…