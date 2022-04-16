3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in the community of Edgewater! This open concept home is full of natural light! Flex space up front can be used in a multitude of ways. The kitchen has modern finishes with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, built in microwave & breakfast bar. Owners’ suite has a spacious bedroom and on suite bath with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and HUGE walk-in closet. The additional two bedrooms share a hall bath and a built-in office area. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the flex room, kitchen and living rooms kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Community offers swimming pool, playground, and fishing pond and is only 15 minutes away from Texas A&M.