Available for August 18th move in, located in the community of Edgewater on a corner lot this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers lots of natural light with an open concept living space. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, with pantry and bar top. The master suite has ample space, with soaking tub, shower, and double sink vanity, with large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will be provided as long as lawn care.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000
-
- Updated
